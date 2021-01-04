Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.71. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

