Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.71. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)
Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.