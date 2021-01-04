Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $505.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

