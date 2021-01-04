EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 2.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 332,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,323,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,317,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,287. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

