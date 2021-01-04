Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of EPC opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

