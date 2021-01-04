Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 914947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of £49.44 million and a PE ratio of -16.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) Company Profile (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

