EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$547,500.00 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,189.85.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Robert Martin Haire sold 19,224 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$66,515.04.

On Monday, November 9th, Robert Martin Haire sold 175,000 shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$528,500.00.

ECO stock opened at C$3.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 37.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$209.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.25. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

