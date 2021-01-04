Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $5.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

