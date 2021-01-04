E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

