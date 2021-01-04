e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $12.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00492170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000222 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,971,500 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,189 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

