DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DURECT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.07 on Friday. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $420.58 million, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DURECT by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

