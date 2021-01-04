Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.0% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

