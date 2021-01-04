Dragonchain Trading 24.8% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $308,052.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00319164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00023041 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

