Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0251 on Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded up 252.4% against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $3,895.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00320951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00032262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023029 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

