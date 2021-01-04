DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH opened at $142.33 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.