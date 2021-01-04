Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

