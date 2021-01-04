Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Down 3% This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $162.80 million and $89,506.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016958 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

