Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.64

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$86.64 and last traded at C$86.64, with a volume of 40951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.75.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -325.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

