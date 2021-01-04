Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Dillard’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 318,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,303,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NYSE DDS opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

