DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DSRLF. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $206.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.60. DiaSorin has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.70.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.