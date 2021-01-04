Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00004307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $6.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00301126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.18 or 0.02069209 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

