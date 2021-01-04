DIA Trading Up 8.7% This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00004514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $39.99 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00272442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00527436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00281550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00051303 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

