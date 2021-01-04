Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Receives €45.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.28 ($53.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

Shares of DPW traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €40.50 ($47.65). 1,227,197 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.