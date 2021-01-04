Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $44.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

SMART Global stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $932.21 million, a PE ratio of -537.57 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

