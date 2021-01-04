Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

