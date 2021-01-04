Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) received a €19.00 ($22.35) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.19 ($20.22).

DEQ opened at €18.45 ($21.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €26.66 ($31.36). The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

