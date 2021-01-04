Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.68.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,651,760 shares of company stock worth $114,476,465 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

