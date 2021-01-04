Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $268.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00042529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00315452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00032051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

