Dash (DASH) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Dash has a market cap of $860.53 million and approximately $694.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $86.89 or 0.00278902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025405 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.44 or 0.01327109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001427 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,904,007 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

