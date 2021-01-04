DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,307.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.