Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.96

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) (CVE:CYP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 321458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.73 million and a PE ratio of -76.67.

Cypress Development Corp. (CYP.V) Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in Nevada.

