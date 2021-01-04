CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 296.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,246,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,299. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.