Curve DAO Token Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $104.64 million and $68.69 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

