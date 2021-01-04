Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $378.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

