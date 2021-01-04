Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 524,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,150. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

