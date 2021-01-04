Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 33,990 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,990 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Provention Bio by 50.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $19.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.