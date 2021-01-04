Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,188 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

