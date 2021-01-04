Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $290,000 in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.