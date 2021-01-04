Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $246,000 in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 61.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,839,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,331,000 after acquiring an additional 703,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 70.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $726.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.47. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

GLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.