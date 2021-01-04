Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $242,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of AR opened at $5.45 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

