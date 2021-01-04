Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 9,435 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE SWM opened at $40.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

