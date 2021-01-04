CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 684,439 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

