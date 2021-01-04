CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Achieves Market Cap of $86,602.11

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 65.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $86,602.11 and $5.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 153.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00180029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00536967 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00282884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050395 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.