Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $13.59 million and approximately $52,219.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00042643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00322061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

