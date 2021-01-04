Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,167,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $159.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average is $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.