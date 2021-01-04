Critical Review: Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) versus New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Elron Electronic Industries (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elron Electronic Industries N/A -24.23% -22.03% New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elron Electronic Industries and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elron Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elron Electronic Industries and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elron Electronic Industries $3.18 million 31.05 -$22.38 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.98 $112.56 million $1.27 8.94

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Elron Electronic Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Elron Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Elron Electronic Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elron Electronic Industries

Elron Electronic Industries Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides technology products in the medical devices and cyber fields. The company offers BrainsGate, a minimally invasive treatment for ischemic stroke; Pocared, an automated microbiology lab system for infectious diseases diagnosis; CartiHeal implants for cartilage and bone repair in weight bearing joints; Coramaze, a transfemoral mitral valve repair system with atraumatic anchoring; Notal Vision, a remote monitoring of patients at risk of vision loss from age-related macular degeneration; cyber intelligence platform that detects and defuses threats before they become cyberattacks; Alcide, a dev-to-production security tool for workloads running on kubernetes platforms; and SecuredTouch a behavioral biometrics for mobile transactions. It also provides Ironscales, an automated phishing prevention, detection, and response platform; Cynerio, a connected medical device; Kindite, a cloud encryption solution; KZen, a non-custodial digital currency wallet; Naval Dome, a maritime cyber detection and prevention system; Sayata Labs, an AI-based cyber risk assessment solution; OpenLegacy, a platform that enables the digital transformation process; OzCode, which provides root cause analysis, collaboration, and real-time bug triage solutions; PLYmedia, a platform for ad networks; Audioburst, an AI-powered audio search platform; Aqwise, a biological water and wastewater treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets; Atlantium, a water disinfection solution; SECDO, a platform that automatically detects suspicious activity, while accelerating incident investigation and response; Kyma, a remote patient monitoring device; and Jordan Valley, an X-ray based metrology solutions for semiconductors process control. In addition, the company offers Cloudyn, Given Imaging, Sync-Rx, Wavion, Safend, Medingo, Teledata, and 3DV Systems. Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1961 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

