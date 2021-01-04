Critical Contrast: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) versus Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.31%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and Origin Agritech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 23.42 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.75 Origin Agritech $13.43 million 5.43 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which delivers agricultural products comprising agricultural seed products, other agricultural inputs, foods, household products, and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

