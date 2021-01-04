Critical Comparison: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) versus Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GCM Grosvenor and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Eaton Vance 0 4 2 0 2.33

GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Eaton Vance has a consensus price target of $48.17, suggesting a potential downside of 29.09%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% Eaton Vance 8.01% 29.84% 8.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Eaton Vance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Eaton Vance $1.73 billion 4.48 $138.52 million $3.29 20.65

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

