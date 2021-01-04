Critical Analysis: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) versus Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Till Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.49 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -7.47 Till Capital $160,000.00 70.78 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A Till Capital N/A -6.49% -2.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Till Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

