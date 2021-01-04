CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $17.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $77.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $18.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.14. 113,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 2.35. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock valued at $51,155,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,187,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $20,158,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after buying an additional 159,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

