Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Capital One Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

CEQP opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

